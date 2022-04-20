CMA CGM taking freight to China from Brazil by train, ship

French shipping line CMA CGM SA says it has started two new services carrying freight to China by ship and train from the southeastern Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

Beginning this month, trains have been leaving each state daily, carrying freight to the Brazilian port of Santos for quick loading and shipping to ports in eastern China, CMA CGM announced in writing last week.

The company says cargo sent from Rio de Janeiro takes 37 days to reach the port of Shanghai and 40 to reach the port of Qingdao, and that cargo sent from Minas Gerais takes 38 days to reach Shanghai and 41 to reach Qingdao.

En route to Shanghai and Qingdao, the ships call at Singapore and the intermediate Chinese ports of Hong Kong, Shekou, Yantian and Ningbo, CMA CGM says.