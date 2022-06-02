Frei Confaloni Museum holds an exhibition for a Chinese artist

From the 26th of May, the Frei Confaloni Museum, located in Goiânia city of Goiás state of Brazil, is open for the public to get to know the work of the Chinese artist Tai Hsuan-An, who has lived in Goiânia for 45 years. The exhibition is free to visit until June 15, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibition, named as “Saudações”, shows the encounter of Eastern and Western cultures in diverse techniques, materialized in paintings, drawings, engravings and sculptures.

The municipal secretary of culture, Zander Fábio, emphasizes that Tai’s exhibition guarantees the population an opportunity of knowing and appreciating painting techniques, as well as the different themes approached by the artist in his works.

Born in China in 1950, Tai Hsuan-Na emigrated to Brazil with his parents in 1965. As an artist, Tai has held more than 20 individual exhibitions and has participated in several collective exhibitions since 1972.