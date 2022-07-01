FPSO modified by the Chinese company will come into operation in Brazil

The FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 will soon be operational in Brazil after being finished and delivered in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China. The vessel was the 11th FPSO project adapted by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) for MODEC Inc, a Japanese supplier of offshore floating platforms.

The vessel was modified from a 332 meters long, 58 meters wide, and 31 meters deep very large oil carrier (VLCC). This is also one of the biggest FPSO projects in the world, with a processing capability of 150,000 barrels of crude oil and 212 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

The China COSCO Shipping Corp is one of the largest container shipping companies in the world. This shipment improved the core competitiveness of China’s state-of-the-art marine engineering machinery even further.