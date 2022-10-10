FPSO Anita Garibaldi leaves China shipyard for Brazil

Petrobras reported that the FPSO Anita Garibaldi platform ship left the DSIC Marine Yard shipyard, in the city of Dalian, China, on October 6, bound for Brazil. The new system will be installed in the Marlim and Voador fields in the Campos Basin (RJ), with production starting in the third quarter of 2023.

With the capacity to produce up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day and process up to 7 million m3 of natural gas, the new FPSO will be strategic for the Campos Basin Renewal Plan. The new platform will be connected to 43 wells, with peak production expected in 2026.

Before reaching the Campos Basin, the new FPSO will be destined for the shipyard in the city of Aracruz (ES), where it will undergo the commissioning process, in addition to regulatory inspections and operational tests.