Foton trucks to be sold online in Brazil

The subsidiary in Brazil of Chinese truck-maker Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd intends to sell Foton vehicles online, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes the chairman of the Foton subsidiary in Brazil, Luiz Carlos Mendonça de Barros, as saying in an interview that he expects a rise in demand for light commercial vehicles for delivering the growing amount of goods that consumers are buying online because precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic stop them shopping conventionally.

Mr Mendonça de Barros said the Brazilian arm of Foton wanted 10 percent of the Brazilian truck market by 2023, when it aimed to sell 5,000 vehicles.

The trucks the company means to sell will be either made in Brazil or imported from China, Xinhua quotes Mr Mendonça de Barros as saying.