Fosun aims to extend chain of minimalist hotels to Portugal

An arm of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, Fosun Tourism Group, means to find and rebrand within three years the first hotel in Portugal to join the minimalist Casa Cook chain, Lusa says.

Fosun Tourism Group is looking for Portuguese or foreign partners willing to allow hotels they run in Portugal to join the chain from next year onwards, an executive of the company, Tiago Venâncio, is quoted as saying in a report carried by the Portuguese news agency on Wednesday.

Mr Venâncio said his company was looking for hotels in Lisbon, in the southern regions of the Algarve and Alentejo, and in the Azores archipelago.

Among the Portuguese businesses that Fosun International already has big stakes in are Millennium BCP, a bank; Fidelidade Mundial SA, an insurer; and Luz Saúde, a healthcare company.