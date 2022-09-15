Forum of Think Tanks between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries was successfully held

On the 12th of September, the “Forum of Think Tanks between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries: Based on Macao’s role as a Platform, promote a closer cooperation between China and Lusophone Countries in this New Era”, under the organization of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR and the Macao SAR Government, was successfully held in Macao.

Academics consider that China’s “Free Trade Zone” strategy and the “One Belt, One Road” initiative make the development strategies of China and Portuguese-speaking countries articulate and their competitive advantages complement each other. Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries should take the opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the areas of research and advanced technological development, modern finance, training of human resources and investment in infrastructure, among others.

It is hoped that, with this Forum, full use will be made of the resources of think tanks from all parts in order to reinforce the construction of exchange mechanisms, deepen mutual learning between specialists and academics, in order to explore new areas and new guidelines for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in this new era.