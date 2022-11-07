Forum of studies on the economic and social development of northeastern Brazil was held

Jointly organized by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Recife, the Central University of Finance and Economics (CUFE) in China and the Confucius Institute of the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), the meeting of the “Forum China – Northeast of Brazil: Studies on the Economic and Social Development of Northeast of Brazil” was held virtually on the 3rd of November.

During the forum, the participants presented topics such as: investment by Chinese companies in the Northeast of Brazil; the promotion and implementation of China’s poverty reduction experience in Northeast Brazil; the regional economic difference between the Northeast and Southeast of Brazil; the training of the Confucius Institute in the Northeast of Brazil in relation to Cultural Communication; and the main laws and policies related to investment in the Northeast of Brazil.

Some Brazilian guests expressed the importance of these high-level studies to improve mutual understanding between the two sides and expand future cooperation, welcoming more Chinese companies to invest in northeast Brazil.