Forum Macao to mull international epidemic response centre

The permanent secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), known as Forum Macao, will study the possibility of setting up a centre for cooperation and communication in responding to epidemics, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has announced.

The spokesman for the ministry, Gao Feng, told a press conference that the centre would seek to increase cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking world in the field of healthcare.

China had used the Forum Macao network to send money and medical supplies to lusophone countries with the help of Macao business associations and enterprises, Mr Gao said.

Turning to trade, Mr Gao the said the Chinese government would put on events to promote Chinese imports of food from the lusophone world.