Forum Macao hosts meeting in Beijing

On June 18, the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) convened a meeting in Beijing.

The meeting was headed by Mr Ding Tian, Deputy Secretary-General of Forum Macao. It was attended by Mr Li Xiaohui, Deputy Director of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China; and by the Ambassadors to Beijing from Portuguese-speaking Countries. Also in attendance were other diplomatic officials to Beijing from Portuguese-speaking Countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed matters linked to preparations for Forum Macao’s Extraordinary Ministerial Conference.