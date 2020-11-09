Forum Macao ex-official becomes Chinese envoy in São Tomé

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed Xu Yingzhen, formerly secretary-general of Forum Macao, as the Chinese ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says Ms Xu is replacing Ambassador Wang Wei, the first Chinese envoy in the capital, São Tomé, since São Tomé e Príncipe and China resumed diplomatic relations in 2016.

The report says Ms Xu was Forum Macao secretary-general from July 2016 to September 2020.

Mr Xi has also appointed Guo Ce as the Chinese Ambassador to Guiné-Bissau, replacing Jin Hongjun, who left the post in August, Xinhua says.

In a separate report, the Guinéan state-run news agency, Agência de Notícias da Guiné, quotes Mr Guo as promising to solicit more Chinese support for important infrastructure projects in Guiné-Bissau.