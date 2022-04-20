Lionel Leong Vai Tac nominated as Mota-Engil director

China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC) has designated Lionel Leong Vai Tac, a formerly the economy and finance secretary of Macao, as one of its representatives on the board of Mota-Engil until the end of the 2023 financial year, the Portuguese construction company says.

Mota-Engil announced in writing that a general meeting of its shareholders on May 6 would consider the appointment of Mr Leong to the board.

Chinese state-owned CCCC owns 32.4 per cent of Mota-Engil.

Of the 14 directors of Mota-Engil, five are appointed by CCCC, five are appointed by the holding company owned by the Mota family, and four are independent.

The Mota-Engil five-year plan, made public last November, envisages the company and CCCC cooperating more closely.