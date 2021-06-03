Food from lusophone countries attracts attention in Macao

Exactly 1,003 people have attended a series of gatherings in Macao meant to promote sales of products of the Portuguese-speaking world, notably food and drink, since the gatherings began four weeks ago, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The first of the six gatherings, in the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre, was held last month, and the last will end on July 25, according to a written statement IPIM issued yesterday.

Each begins on a Friday and ends the following Sunday, bringing together over 20 Macao agents for sellers in lusophone countries of products such as coffee, canned food, sauces and seasonings, IPIM says.

The IPIM statement quotes a representative of F. Rodrigues (Sucessores) Lda, whom it identifies only as Angela, as saying that in the course of the gatherings the company has sold more of its merchandise than it expected, and that it is encouraged to try to sell even more in mainland China.