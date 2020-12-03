Food, drink from lusophone world on show in southern China

Events intended to promote sales of food and drink made in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world were held in the southern Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Zhongshan and Zhuhai between November 25 and 27, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) says.

IPIM issued a written statement on Tuesday saying the three events together drew over 360 buyers.

The institute says 19 suppliers exhibited samples of food and drink typical of various lusophone countries, including coffee, wine, mineral water, sea salt, juices, canned sardines and honey.

Its statement quotes a Guangzhou wine buyer as saying the event in Guangzhou taught him about the many sorts of high-quality products of the lusophone countries, and about the cultures of those countries.

Such events can boost demand in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for the products of the Portuguese-speaking world, IPIM quotes a representative of one of the exhibitors as saying.