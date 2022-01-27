Food, drink from lusophone world draw attention in Macao

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says over 2,100 people attended a series of 10 weekly gatherings in Macao meant to promote sales of products of Portuguese-speaking parts of the world.

The first of the gatherings, held in the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre, was in November, and the last ended last Sunday, according to a written statement issued by IPIM on Tuesday.

The gatherings showed off the products of Macao or the lusophone world that are sold by 18 suppliers or their agents in Macao, IPIM says.

Its statement quotes some of the sellers as saying a new surge of interest in coffee was noticeable among those attending.

The gatherings were the first chance for some of those attending to try goods from the lusophone world, notably food and drink, the institute says.

On display were coffee, wine, canned food, personal care products, masks, shoes, the products of cultural or creative enterprises, and aromatherapy products, IPIM says.