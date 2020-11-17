Food and drink from lusophone countries exhibited in Qingdao

Portuguese wine was among the food and drink made in lusophone countries that was on display at the three-day Dynamic Macao Business and Trade Fair in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, the city government says.

The Qingdao government issued a written statement saying 20 or more business deals together worth over above 200 million yuan (about US$30.4 million) were signed during the three-day fair, held at the end of last week.

Over 60,000 people attended the fair, the city government says.

The fair was held at the Qingdao International Convention and Exhibition Center, parts of which exhibited examples of the food and the culture of the lusophone world, according to the Qingdao government statement.

The China Daily reports that Portuguese-style fried codfish balls were a feature.

About 300 representatives of the government of Macao, Forum Macao, and the manufacturing, commercial, tourism and education industries in Macao attended, the Chinese state-run newspaper says.