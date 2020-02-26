Food and drink fair in Lisbon to attract Chinese buyers

Chinese are among the buyers from 130 countries expected to attend the SISAB Portugal food and drink fair in Lisbon from March 2 to 4, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the features of the fair include tastings of specialties from mainland Portugal and the islands of the Azores and Madeira, a wine master class and presentations of products.

The report says confectionery, vegetables, wine, spices, packaging, cutlery, and financial services will be on show.

One of the exhibitors will be Portuguese bank Millennium BCP, the biggest shareholder in which is Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, the report says, citing the SISAB website.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Madeira Miguel Albuquerque and Portuguese Agriculture Minister Maria do Céu Albuquerque are due to attend, Lusa says.