Flow of Brazilian crude oil to China accelerates in March

Official figures indicate that China imported crude oil from Brazil at the rate of 948,000 barrels per day last month, 33.7 percent faster than the month before, Argus Media says.

Figures given by the Chinese customs service show that only Saudi Arabia and Russia supplied China with more crude than Brazil last month, according to a written statement that the compiler of commodities data issued on Tuesday.

Argus Media says China imported crude from Angola at the rate of 738,000 bpd last month, 1.4 percent faster than the month before, so making Angola its sixth-biggest source.

China imported crude from all around the world at the rate of 11.74 million bpd last month, 20.9 percent faster than a year earlier, Argus Media says.