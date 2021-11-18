Aiways vehicles to make debut in Portuguese showrooms

Aiways Automobiles Co. Ltd of China and European distributor Astara have agreed to launch Aiways motor vehicles in the Portuguese and Spanish markets, the DoNews website reports.

The Chinese website says the agreement, reached on Tuesday, means the Aiways U5 electric sport utility vehicle will appear in showrooms and go on sale online on the Iberian peninsula in the first quarter of next year.

The report quotes an Aiways executive, Alexander Klose, as saying his company is making its presence felt in the European market by working with forward-looking partners in each of the countries there.

Aiways vehicles are already available in seven European countries, the DoNews website says.

Another Chinese website, Cnfol.com, quotes Astara Chief Executive Jorge Navea as saying the potential for sales of well-made, innovatively designed electric SUVs is huge in Portugal and Spain, and that Aiways vehicles would be competitive in the Iberian market.