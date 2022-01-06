Floating LNG production facility arrives off Mozambique

A floating facility built in South Korea for producing and storing liquefied natural gas off northern Mozambique has arrived on schedule in Mozambican waters, Lusa says, citing the Mozambican National Petroleum Institute.

The Portuguese news agency says the institute announced in writing that official clearance to use the helicopter pad on board is now being sought, so workers can be flown on and off.

The report says the Mozambican government expects the facility to start this year producing LNG in the Coral gas field, in the Rovuma Basin.

Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corp., Mozambican state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, and Galp Energia SA of Portugal are involved in putting the facility to work, Lusa says.