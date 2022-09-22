Flights between Portugal and China turns to run twice a week

Beijing Capital Airlines will increase its flights between Portugal and China to twice a week from this month, according to the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

Beijing Capital Airlines will have two flights per week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, connecting Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, to Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province of China.

Initially, Beijing Capital Airlines’ flights between Portugal and China had the city of Xi’an as the destination, but because of the outbreak of covid-19, the connection was suspended in 2021 and was resumed on the 12th of June this year.

Lusa also says that due to the covid-19 and the reduction in the number of flights to China, the prices of flights between Lisbon and Hangzhou have soared. Currently, the price of a one-way flight reaches almost 3000 euros.