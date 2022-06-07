Flights between Portugal and China resume this month

Beijing Capital Airlines confirmed that the direct flights between Portugal and China will resume on June 11, with one flight per week, after being suspended for over six months.

The authorities of Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, suspended the connection with Lisbon on December 25, when the region was facing an outbreak of Covid-19. On January 23, the city resumed domestic flights, but international connections remained suspended.

Under the ‘Zero Covid’ strategy, the China has kept its borders virtually closed since March 2020 and authorizes only one flight per city and per airline, reducing the number of international flights to China by 98% compared to the pre-pandemic period.