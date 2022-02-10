FJA aiming to spur Sino-Portuguese exchanges of students

The Portuguese Jorge Álvares Foundation, or FJA, is setting up an information exchange online to facilitate growth in the number of Portuguese studying at Chinese institutions of higher education, and Chinese studying at equivalent institutions in Portugal, Lusa reports.

An FJA director, Fernanda Ilhéu, said institutions in Portugal, mainland China and Macao could use the exchange to show off their programmes, according to a report carried by the Portuguese news agency on Tuesday.

The Tuesday report says the aim is to make it easier for Portuguese and Chinese students to find out about the courses, programmes, teachers, admission requirements and tuition fees at institutions in China and Portugal.

The exchange will also be capable of helping researchers at Chinese and Portuguese tertiary education or scientific research institutions to find research partners, to share their publications and other results of their work, and to put on joint events, Lusa says.