First turnaround for new COSCO Shipping service from Brazil

The first cargos to be carried by a new shipping service between Brazil and China have been unloaded and loaded at the eastern Chinese port of Qingdao, the Chinapaper.net website says.

The service is run by COSCO Shipping Corp. Ltd of China, according to a report posted on the website on Tuesday.

The 62,000-tonne Hui Huang unloaded last week 20,000 tonnes of wood pulp imported from Brazil, and then loaded nearly 500 standard containers full of exports bound for Brazil, the report says.

It says the service is more frequent than others, and will increase the amounts of pulp and other goods traded by China and Brazil.

Over 600,000 tonnes of pulp have arrived at Qingdao so far this year, 20 per more than in the corresponding period last year, the website says.

Earlier this month the Chinapaper.net website reported that China had become an important market for Brazilian exports of wood pulp.