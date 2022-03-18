First Shein pop-up shop in Brazil to open in Rio de Janeiro

The Chinese owner of the Shein brand of fashions, which are usually sold online, will open tomorrow a pop-up shop in Rio de Janeiro, its first in Brazil, O Globo says.

About 3,000 examples of clothing, accessories and other items will be on display in the shop, which will take up 500 square metres of space in the Village Mall, in the west of the city, until March 27, the Brazilian newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a written announcement by the retailer.

Shoppers there will be offered a discount of 15 per cent, the report says.

It says Shein shops are due to pop up in other Brazilian cities this year.

Shein is the most popular brand of fashions sold online in Brazil, the report quotes the owner as saying.

According to Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, Shein sales in Brazil last year were worth 2 billion reals (about US$393.8 million), and 1.8 million Brazilians use the Shein phone app at least once a month, O Globo says.