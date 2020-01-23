First purely online bank in Angola set to open in 2020

DUbank Angola, the first purely online bank in the country, is due to open for business this year, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says investors have put US$12 million into the venture.

The report says the bank’s official page went live last month and has so far had over 5,000 requests to open accounts.

It quotes DUbank Angola Chief Executive Sergio Hirose as saying the bank follows all the rules set by the Angolan central bank.

Customers will be able to do business with the bank wherever in Angola there is a connection to the Internet, Xinhua says.