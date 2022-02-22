First Portuguese impressions of China published in Chinese in Macao

The Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau says it has published a translation into Chinese of a collection of the first reports, written in the 16th century, by Portuguese visitors to China.

The book, entitled “Anthology of Portuguese Travellers in China”, is meant to give an insight into the history of the Portuguese when they arrived in China, and to introduce readers to how Ming Dynasty China appeared to Westerners, the bureau announced in writing last week.

The book contains translations into Chinese of six manuscripts first written in Portuguese.

The manuscripts are a record of the arrival of the Portuguese in China, and of their view of social, cultural and economic aspects of the country, the Cultural Affairs Bureau says.