First goods carried by train to Portugal from China arrive

For the first time, a shipment of goods from China has reached Portugal solely by train, Revista Cargo reported on Monday.

The Portuguese magazine quotes Medway Transportes e Logística SA of Portugal as saying a container loaded with 11.76 tonnes of Chinese-made appliances arrived in Lisbon after crossing nine countries by rail.

The achievement shows how competitive and friendly to the environment railways can be, at a time when the European Union has designated 2021 as the European Year of Rail, Revista Cargo quotes Medway President Carlos Vasconcelos as saying.

Last April the Portuguese Grande Consumo website reported that Dachser Portugal SU Lda, the Portuguese arm of German logistics company Dachser Group SE & Co. KG, had arranged for the shipment overland to Portugal of a load of injection moulds made in China, which went first by train to Germany and then by truck from Germany to Portugal.