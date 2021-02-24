First Embraer Praetor 500 jet delivered to Brazilian buyer

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has delivered the first of its Praetor 500 business jets to a customer in Brazil, the China Aviation News website says.

Brazil is the most important business aviation market in Latin America, the website reported yesterday, citing Embraer Vice President of Sales for Latin America, Gustavo Teixeira.

The report quotes Mr Teixeira as saying the Praetor 500 jet can fly farther, transporting its passengers in comfort and safety.

The report says the plane is the fastest in its class.

Last year Embraer improved the model, notably to ensure that the air in the cabin is as clean as possible, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the China Aviation News website says.

Last year Embraer announced cumulative sales in China of 100 of its aircraft.