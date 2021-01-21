First electric trucks JAC Motors has exported sold in Brazil

Chinese state-owned automaker JAC Motors has made its first delivery of N55 EV electric light trucks to the Brazilian subsidiary of US maker of soft drinks PepsiCo Inc., the MyCar58 website reports.

The Chinese website says the subsidiary, PepsiCo Brasil, tested the trucks for a month before taking delivery.

The report quotes PepsiCo Brasil Operations Strategy Senior Manager, Eduardo Sacchi, as saying his company is using JAC Motors electric vehicles to meet standards set by PepsiCo for protecting the environment.

The trucks are the first electric commercial vehicles that JAC Motors has exported, and the company is keen on selling more abroad, the MyCar58 website says.