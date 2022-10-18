First Chinese metro is already on its way to Porto

The first of the 18 compositions bought by Metro do Porto for almost 50 million euros has already been dispatched by the Chinese CRRC Tangshan and is on its way to Portugal. The metro has a capacity for 334 passengers and a maximum speed of 80 km/h. This is the first urban subway project from China to be exported to the European Union.

In January 2020 Metro do Porto entered into a contract with the Chinese state-owned manufacturer worth 49.6 million euros, a figure 6.5 million euros lower than the base value of the tender launched in 2018, and which includes maintenance services for five years.

The 18 trainsets bought from the Chinese company will serve the two lines under construction, to add six kilometers and seven stations to the network, in an overall investment of around 300 million euros.