First Chinese-funded international school in Angola opening

The first Chinese-funded international school in Angola opens tomorrow in Luanda, the China Africa Bridge Cross-Border Trade Service Platform said on Wednesday.

The Fenda da Tundavala school and vocational training institute is now enrolling pupils of Chinese, Angolan or other nationalities, according to an announcement posted on the Chinese website.

The complex also contains the Angolan training centre of the China-Africa Cross-Border E-commerce College, for young would-be entrepreneurs, the China Africa Bridge announcement says.

In January a Chinese-language newspaper published in Africa, The Oriental Post, reported that the school had set up a centre for Sino-Angolan cultural exchanges, which would engage in cultural activities.

The Fenda da Tundavala school would become a bridge between China and Angola for building friendships, the report quoted Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce in Angola President Shen Yongzhong, the founder of the school, as saying.