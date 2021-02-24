First Chinese COVID-19 vaccines due in Mozambique this week

The first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 that China is sending to Mozambique should arrive shortly, O País says, citing a Mozambican public health official, Benigna Matsinhe.

“By the end of the month of February we will have the first doses,” the Mozambican newspaper quotes Ms Matsinhe as saying on Monday.

Ms Matsinhe said health workers in the front line of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic would be vaccinated first, then soldiers and the police.

Only those willing to be vaccinated will be vaccinated, O País says, citing the Mozambican Health Ministry.

Separately, state-owned Rádio Moçambique says the Chinese vaccines are being sent to Mozambique under the auspices of the COVAX arrangement for global distribution of vaccines.