First batch of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine reaches Brazil

The first batch of CoronaVac, a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China, has arrived in Brazil, Reuters reports, citing the government of the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

The news agency quotes a statement issued by the state government as saying seven refrigerated containers together containing 120,000 doses of CoronaVac will be kept in storage until the Brazilian healthcare regulator, Anvisa, gives permission for the vaccine to be used.

CoronaVac is undergoing the final stage of trials conducted on Brazilians.

The report quotes an Anvisa official, Ronaldo Gomes, as saying permission will given no earlier than December 21 and perhaps not until the first week of January.

The first batch is part of an order for 6 million doses that the Instituto Butantan, a Brazilian biomedical research centre, is due to take delivery of this year, ready for use in January, Reuters says.