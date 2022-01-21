Film and TV dubbing, subtitling industry mooted for Hengqin

A public figure has suggested that Hengqin Island, part of the southern Chinese province of Guangdong which abuts Macao, could become a centre for dubbing or subtitling Chinese-language films and television programmes in Portuguese, and vice-versa, the Macao Daily says.

The suggestion was made by Macau Cable TV Chief Executive Angela Lam In Nie in her capacity as a member of the Guangdong People’s Political Consultative Conference, the newspaper reported yesterday.

The report quotes Ms Lam as saying the work could be done in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone on Hengqin.

Ms Lam said the endeavour would increase international cultural exchanges between Chinese and speakers of Portuguese, and spur tourism.

The Guangdong People’s Political Consultative Conference held its latest session in the provincial capital, Guangzhou, on Wednesday, with members in Macao attending online, the Macao Daily says.