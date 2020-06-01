Figure prominent in trade with China joining Brazilian govt

Economist Roberto Fendt will join the Brazilian government next month as a deputy minister of the economy, with responsibility for foreign trade and international affairs, Agência Brasil reports, quoting Minister of the Economy Paulo Guedes.

The Brazilian state-run news agency says Mr Fendt is the executive secretary of the Brazil-China Business Council.

Official figures from the Chinese General Administration of Customs indicate that the value of Sino-Brazilian trade was US$24.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, making China the biggest trading partner Brazil had in that period.

Mr Fendt will replace Marcos Troyjo, who has been appointed head of the New Development Bank set up by the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) bloc, Agência Brasil says.