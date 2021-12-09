Festival puts cultures of lusophone world on show in Macao

The 24th Lusofonia Festival opens tomorrow at the Taipa Houses in Macao, showing off the cultures of the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao SAR Cultural Affairs Bureau says.

On the programme for the three-day festival are performances of music and dancing, samplings of food, and displays of arts and crafts to be found in 10 parts of the lusophone world, including Goa, Daman and Diu in India, the bureau announced in writing on Monday.

The bureau says about 30 Portuguese-speaking groups in Macao, and the Dongguan Kylin Dance Group in the neighbouring mainland Chinese province of Guangdong, will perform on the main stage.

A temporary restaurant in Carmo Square will serve the specialities of various parts of the lusophone world for dinner, and a kiosk by the entrance to the Taipa Houses will serve typical Portuguese snacks and drinks, the bureau says.

Its announcement says the Macao SAR Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao SAR Municipal Affairs Bureau are jointly putting on the festival.