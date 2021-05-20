Festival commemorating Portuguese saint to return to Macao

Celebration of the Santo António Festival, which commemorates a 13th-century Portuguese Christian saint, will be revived in Macao this year after a long hiatus, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Consul-General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong Paulo Cunha Alves as saying so on Monday.

The festival will be celebrated on June 12 in the Casa Garden, in continuance of observance in Macao on June 10 of the Day of Portugal, Camões and the Portuguese Communities, the report says.

It says the Casa de Portugal band will perform in the Casa Garden on June 10 a concert in tribute to Carlos do Carmo, a singer of the fado genre of Portuguese traditional songs, who died in January.

An exhibition of paintings by Portuguese artist Ana Jacinto Nunes will be held in the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries from June 11 to 27, Lusa says.