Ferry built in China soon to enter service in Timor-Leste

A Chinese-built roll-on, roll-off ferry, the Berlin-Ramelau, is set to begin carrying passengers in Timor-Leste this year, ANTIL reports, citing Port Authority of Timor-Leste President Flávio Cardoso Neves.

The Timorese state-run news agency quotes Mr Cardoso Neves as saying on Monday that the ship is ready to sail from China, and due to reach Timor-Leste before November 15.

Mr Cardoso Neves said delivery had been delayed because the COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult for a party of Timorese inspectors to enter China to check that the Berlin-Ramelau is fit for duty.

The ship will carry vehicles, other cargo and passengers to and from Díli, Manatuto, Baucau, Lautém and Viqueque, all in Timor-Leste, ANTIL says.

In May Damen Shipyards Group NV of the Netherlands announced that it had finished building the ship at its yard in Yichang in central China.