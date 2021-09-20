Ferry built in China set to be delivered to Timor-Leste

A Chinese-built roll-on, roll-off ferry, the Berlin-Ramelau, is set to arrive in Timor-Leste by October 11, ANTIL reports, citing Timorese Transport and Communications Minister José Agustinho da Silva.

The Timorese state-run news agency quotes Mr Agustinho da Silva as saying the Port Authority of Timor-Leste is forming a party of inspectors to send to China to check the vessel before it sails for Timor-Leste.

The report says the Berlin-Ramelau is 67.3 metres long and 16 metres wide.

The ferry will carry vehicles to and from Díli, Manatuto, Baucau, Lautém and Viqueque, all in Timor-Leste, report says.

In May Damen Shipyards Group NV of the Netherlands announced that it had built the Berlin-Ramelau at its yard in the central Chinese city of Yichang, and that the ship was due to sail to Shanghai the following month for sea trials.

The ship can carry vehicles, other cargo and 380 passengers, according to the company.