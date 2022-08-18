Federal University of Goiás discusses the partnership with Hebei University of Chinese Medicine

The Federal University of Goiás (UFG) held an online meeting with the Hebei University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM) on August 15th to talk about the next steps of the partnership between the two institutions.

The president of HUCM, Gao Weijuan, expressed the hope that the opening ceremony of the Confucius Institute of the UFG will take place soon. This act was scheduled for early 2020, but the global outbreak of COVID-19 hampered the on-site presence of Chinese teachers in Brazil.

The vice president of HUCM, Zhang Mingli, talked about the creation of the Hebei-Goiás Chinese Medicine Center and pointed out that the Confucius Institute will focus on cultural exchange and Chinese medicine teaching, while the Center will focus on scientific research. as well as clinical skills training in Chinese medicine and health care services.