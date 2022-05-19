FCT NOVA and association CEBTECA sign cooperation agreement for exchanges

FCT NOVA and the China Europe Building Technology Exchange and Cooperation Association (CEBTECA) signed, on April 27, a cooperation agreement aimed at promoting the mobility of higher education students and academic staff between China and Portugal through the opportunities for the Master’s program in Civil Engineering in another country.

The project covers dozens of Chinese universities and intends to send 20 to 30 Chinese students with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering to FCT NOVA every academic year to undertake the corresponding two-year Master’s program.

Ganlin Ouyang, President of CEBTECA, stated that this inter-institutional partnership is just a beginning and that they hold an open attitude to receiving NOVA’s students into their postgraduate programs in China, hoping that the cooperation will not be limited to the field of Civil Engineering, and will also cover other disciplines.