Farmers spot rise in Chinese demand for Brazilian foodstuffs

The Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock says Chinese demand for Brazilian grain, edible oil and other foodstuffs was 9.7 percent greater in the first two months of this year than in the corresponding period last year, but without giving any measure of such demand.

The confederation issued a written bulletin saying a rush by Chinese consumers to stock up on food sold in supermarkets is probably the cause of growth in sales of Brazilian farm products that happen to be staples in China.

The bulletin says online sales of food in China were 3 per cent greater in the first two months than a year earlier, but again fails to give any measure.

The Shanghai office of the confederation has detected no indication that the novel coronavirus pandemic has interrupted Chinese imports of farm products, the bulletin says.

But the suspension of international shipping services has delayed some cargos, the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock says.