Famalicão hosts 30 Asian businessmen to promote Portuguese products

On October 25th and 26th, the Associação Empresarial de Portugal (AEP) organized in Famalicão the first of four actions to promote the potential of Portuguese products in the field of agro-food, home, construction materials and infrastructures to the Asian markets. The first action brought 30 Asian businessmen to Portugal.

The initiative, named “Portugal Premium Experience”, is an activity of the “Next Challenge Asia” project, which aims to show the potential of Portuguese products in the field of agro-food, home, construction materials and infrastructures, promoting them to Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea and China, says a statement from AEP.

The initiative includes four actions – one to be carried out in Portugal and another three in Japan, South Korea and China – which include product exhibitions, networking sessions and reverse missions, bringing market representatives to Portugal and taking representatives of Portuguese companies to participate in events organized in those countries.