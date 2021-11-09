Fair seeks to acquaint Chinese investors with Angolan town

Over 50 exhibitors are attending the second industrial fair to be held in the municipality of Viana, on the outskirts of the Angolan capital, Luanda, Angop reports.

The fair began last Saturday, according to a report carried by the Angolan state-run news agency that day, and it will end on Sunday.

Getting to know China in Viana is the theme of the fair, the report says.

It says the fair is meant to show off the potential of Viana as a manufacturing centre, and the business environment there.

The Viana Municipal Administration and the Jiangsu General Trade Association in Angola are jointly putting on the event, the report says.

It quotes the head of the association, Francisco Shen Yongzhong, as saying the fair is intended ultimately to boost the development of Angola.

Angop quotes a local government official, Lino Kienda, as extolling Chinese support for the development of the Angolan economy.