ExxonMobil is in talks with CNPC over Mozambique’s Rovuma LNG project

21-06-2022
ExxonMobil is in regular communication with the firms involved in the consortium for the Rovuma LNG gas production megaproject in Mozambique, including ENI, China National Petroleum Co (CNPC), Galp, Kogas, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH). As a result, it is expected that an announcement on the future of the Area 4 onshore gas liquefaction project will be made in the coming weeks.

The Rovuma LNG development plan should be submitted to the Mozambican authorities by the end of 2023. If this deadline is not met, the project operator, ExxonMobil, will have to ask the hydrocarbons regulator, the National Petroleum Institute (INP), for extensions within the next year.

The trains’ initial design—which, with a capacity of 7.6 million tons per year per unit, is identical to those already in service in Qatar—will probably be changed for reasons related to the project’s environmental footprint.

