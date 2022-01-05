Exports to Macao from lusophone world on upward trend

Official data indicate that the value of merchandise exports to Macao from Portuguese-speaking parts of the world grew to 643.3 million patacas (about US$80.1 million) in the first 11 months of last year, 3.2 per cent more than in the corresponding period the year before.

Figures given by the Macao Statistics and Census Service last week show that Brazil alone exported to Macao goods worth 401 million patacas, exports of meat and offal accounting for 360.9 million patacas of that value.

Portugal exported to Macao goods worth 242 million patacas, clothes and accessories accounting for 98.9 million patacas of that value.

Macao exported goods worth 6 million patacas to the lusophone world in the first 11 months, Portugal buying 2 million patacas worth, the figures show.