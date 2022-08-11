Exports from Portuguese-speaking countries to Macau increase by 42.5% in first half

Exports of goods from Portuguese-speaking countries to the region of Macau increased by 42.5% in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period of 2021, according to official figures released on 7th of August.

The exported value from Portuguese-speaking countries to Macau was 472 million patacas (57 million euros) between January and June, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) of Macau.

Meanwhile, the amount of goods imported by Portuguese-speaking countries from Macau in that period decreased by 75.2% to 870 thousand patacas (105 thousand euros).

Macau’s exports between January and June, amounted to 7.17 billion patacas (867 million euros), with a year-on-year increase of 7.3%, while the imported value was 74.02 billion patacas (8.97 billion euros), with a year-on-year increase of 0.6%, stated the DSEC .

Macau’s trade deficit in the first half of this year was 66.85 billion patacas (8.08 billion euros), with a decrease of 63 million patacas (7.6 million euros) compared to the same period of last year.