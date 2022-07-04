Exports from Portuguese-speaking countries to Macau increase by 35%

The value exported by Portuguese-speaking countries to the Macau SAR in the first five months of the year was 372 million patacas, increased by 35% over the same period in 2021, according to official data from the Statistics and Census Service of Macau released on last Wednesday.

The amount of goods imported from the Macao SAR by the Portuguese-speaking countries reached 850 thousand patacas, with a growth of 103.4%.

In May 2022, Macau exported 1.14 billion patacas of goods in total, equivalent to an increase of 16.2% compared to the same period of 2021, while the value of re-exports was 978 million patacas, with an increase of 20.3%. This month, Macau recorded a merchandise trade deficit of 10.9 billion patacas.