Exports from Portuguese-speaking countries to Macao have increased by 49% in the first eleven months of 2022

According to a statement from the Directorate of Statistics and Census Services (DSEC), the value exported by Portuguese-speaking countries to the Macao SAR between January and November of 2022 was 958 million patacas, an increase of 49% year over year. The imports from Macao by Portuguese-speaking countries that speak Portuguese fell by 74.2% on a yearly basis.

Between January and November, export values reached 12.7 billion patacas, that is, 6.4% more than in the same period last year, and the value of imports of goods reached 127.9 billion patacas, down 8.1% year-on-year.

The trade balance deficit in the first eleven months of 2022 amounted to 115.2 billion patacas, while the trade balance in November registered a deficit of 11.57 billion patacas, said DSEC.

(Source: Revista Comunidades)